Lottery jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is $1.13B

ATLANTA — Lottery players across metro Atlanta are snatching up Mega Millions tickets hoping to strike it rich and join the billionaires’ club.

“I got three quick picks on Mega Millions tonight and hopefully I got the winning ticket,” lottery player Allen Dordan said.

Another player said her priority, if she wins, is paying off her house - then it’s party time.

“Take a break from work and go on a very long vacation and have fun,” lottery player Mishun Chapman said.

The 1.13-billion-dollar jackpot is the fifth largest in the history of Mega Millions. No one has won the jackpot since December of 2023.

Players have an option of taking the full jackpot, with payments spread over 29 years, or a lump sum cash option of $528 million.

A wealth manager told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that for those who are good money planners and investors, the lump sum makes sense.

“By contrast, if you’re someone who is going to blow through this money, even though there’s a lot of zeros attached to it, the annuity provides you with more protection because you know you’re going to be getting that stream of income year after year,” Wells Fargo Wealth Management Advisor Emily Irwin said.

Irwin also said before turning in the winning ticket, a jackpot winner should get all their ducks in a row.

“You assemble your team, a CPA, an attorney, a wealth management team to help with investments, a philanthropic specialist, and some social media expert to help navigate those next steps,” Irwin said.

Jackpot winners are also advised to try to keep their newfound wealth as quiet as possible.

“You could be targeted for fraud and scams. Many of us are targeted with fraud and scams with just a normal balance sheet. Just imagine if you are someone who publicly won $1.13 billion,” Irwin said.

While many dream of mansions, fancy cars, and boats if they hit the lottery jackpot, one player has more simple and noble dreams.

“(I’d) start a charity for autistic people. People who have families, children with autism,” lottery player Dennis Lonagin said.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302 million.

The drawing is on WSB-TV Channel 2, immediately before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

