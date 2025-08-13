K9s track down break-in suspect in northeast GA

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after trying to run away from Georgia deputies last Thursday.

On Aug. 6, Union County deputies were investigating a possible break-in attempt when they found Charles House, who tried to speed away in his vehicle but then hopped out and ran away.

K9 Bolo, handled by Capt. Tyler Miller, and K9 Judge, handled by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Game Warden Cpl. Jared Wood tracked House down.

The sheriff’s office says both K9s are known for their exceptional tracking abilities, keen sense of smell, and specialized training.

House was arrested and booked into the Union County Jail.

