Is this frozen meal from Trader Joes in your fridge? This is why Georgians should throw it out

GEORGIA — If you frequent Trader Joes’ and are an avid consumer of the Chicken, Lentil, & Caramelized Onion Pilaf with saffron basmati rice, dark chicken meat, dates & golden raisins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service says you should stay away from eating the meal.

Why should you not eat the meal?

Because according to the FSIS, the product produced from Nov. 1, 2023, through January 19, 2024, “received multiple consumer complaints of rocks in the chicken pilaf. One consumer reported a dental injury from consuming the product,” the department said in a news release.

There are six locations in Georgia: two in Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Norcross, Marietta and Roswell.

The FSIS said if this meal is in your freezer, you should not consume it; either throw it away or return it to the location you bought it from. There is no recall on the products because the meals are no longer available for purchase.

