Haralson Co. man exploited an elderly person, opened credit cards, ran up charges, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Haralson County man is facing multiple charges including exploitation of an elderly person, identity theft, and financial transaction card fraud.

In September 2023, deputies received a report about the financial exploitation of an elderly person and identity theft.

The victim’s family was able to provide investigators with financial and other records to show a pattern of behavior from the suspect, Kenneth Wayne Kimball, 62, of Bremen.

The documentation showed credit cards being opened and purchases being made in the victim’s name without consent from the victim’s power of attorney.

Kimball faces one count of exploitation of an elderly person, six counts of identity theft, and four counts of financial transaction card fraud.

“The family’s willingness to carefully collect so much documentation is the real difference in this case,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “I appreciate the effort of Sgt. Bowman in this case, and I commend the family for being so proactive and protective of their loved one. Crimes against the elderly are a bane to our society. Those who prey on our seniors’ citizens must be held accountable for their actions.”

