Group of men in their 20s attack and rob LaGrange man

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are investigating a robbery where the victim was injured.
At about 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to 527 South Greenwood Street to reports of a robbery.
Police said either four or five men in their 20s approached Otis Rutledge, 54, assaulted him, and stole his money before running away.
Rutledge received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Anyone with information about the men who attacked Rutledge is asked to call Detective Blane at 706-883-2603.
You can also submit a tip anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
