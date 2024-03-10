Grandfather’s baseball card collection, much more stolen from Ga. storage center, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was arrested after deputies recovered stolen items including a baseball card collection inside storage units.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a string of thefts occurred at the storage units on Riverside Drive and Shurling Drive.

Video shows when deputies pulled up the door of one of the storage units and found the stolen items.

Bibb officials said the recovered items filled a sheriff’s office box truck for inventory at the Crime Lab.

The sheriff’s office said several owners of the stolen items have been able to reclaim their belongings. This included the owner of a baseball card collection that his grandfather passed down.

The suspect, Ronnie Leon Rhodes Sr., was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Jail. He was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary currently.

