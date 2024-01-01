Glynn County man confesses to drive-by shooting, police say

Glynn County police say a 21-year-old man confessed to shooting at a family from his car last week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, police responded to a shooting call that happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the Sydney Lanier Bridge.

The victim told police that he, his wife, and two small children were driving north on Highway 17.

The man said while approaching the area of the port, two vehicles pulled out in front of him, causing him to slam on his brakes.

One of the vehicles sped away, while a silver sedan pulled up next to him and fired shots.

Police say one of the rounds struck the man but did not penetrate him.

Another shot hit his wife in the neck.

She was treated at a hospital for her injury.

The man refused treatment and the children were not injured in the shooting.

On Friday, Dec. 29, investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Jalen Cook.

During their search, investigators found evidence in connection to the Dec. 26 shooting.

Cook was arrested without incident and interviewed at the police department where he confessed to the shooting.

Cook was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

