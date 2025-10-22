Georgia teacher charged with grooming former student

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia educator was arrested over the weekend for alleged grooming of a child, police said.

Jawan Johnson, 32, was arrested by Chatham County Police Department detectives on Sunday evening.

Authorities identified Johnson as a Savannah-Chatham County Public School System teacher.

The victim in the case is a former student of Johnson’s, according to police.

Johnson is charged with grooming a minor for a sexual offense.

Johnson was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center following his arrest.

The investigation into the matter is active and ongoing, with no further information currently being released by the police department.

SCCPSS told ABC-affiliate WJCL that they are aware of the arrest and the associated charges.

Johnson has been reassigned to a non-school-based position, where there is no student contact, according to a statement from SCCPSS WJCL reports.

SCCPSS released the following statement to WJCL that states, “The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. While we cannot comment on the specifics of the ongoing investigation, we want to be clear: our district holds every educator to the highest standards of professional conduct, as stipulated by Board policy and outlined by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. SCCPSS expects all staff to maintain professional relationships that foster trust, respect, and a secure learning environment. Any behavior that compromises these values is not tolerated and will be addressed swiftly and appropriately.”

