Georgia jailer stops porch fire on way to work

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia detention officer is being praised for her quick thinking and selfless actions after helping stop a fire at a home while driving to work.

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The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recognized Jailer Alison Perry in an ‘employee spotlight’ after the incident earlier this week.

According to the PCSO, Perry was on her way to work when she noticed a porch on fire at a home.

Inside the home, the family was still asleep and unaware of what was happening, according to authorities.

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Officials said another man had already stopped and was trying to put out the flames when Perry arrived.

She immediately jumped in to help.

Investigators said the fire was electrical, but Perry and the man were able to knock down the flames using a hose before the fire could spread any further.

Despite helping stop the fire, the sheriff’s office said Perry never mentioned the incident and continued on her way to work.

“This is the caliber of people we are fortunate to have serving at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office,” the PCSO said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office also thanked the unidentified man who first stopped to help.

“We’re thankful for you and proud of you, Perry,” the sheriff’s office said. “And a huge thank you to the “mystery man” who stopped first."

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