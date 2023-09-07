Georgia fire department mourns after unexpected death of firefighter

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters.

On Wednesday, the department announced the “unexpected passing” of firefighter Jason Bradberry.

Bradberry came to the Houston County Fire Department in April after spending three years with the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department.

The department said Bradberry died on Tuesday at his home in Macon and that he was not on duty at the time of his death.

“Jason had a true passion for helping others and was loved by all who encountered him,” the department said in a statement. “Heaven has gained an amazing soul and we are all better for knowing him.”

Funeral arrangements are bein made and the department will release more information in the coming days with the family’s permission.

