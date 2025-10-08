Georgia escaped inmate found naked, flagging down cars

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate escaped from a work detail in Fortson, Georgia, on Tuesday, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol were called to the Idle Hour Boat Ramp area after the inmate, assigned to the Harris County Prison, walked away from a work assignment.

Nearby schools were immediately notified, and a Code Red alert was issued for the area by the Harris County 911 Center.

Law enforcement quickly established a perimeter along Mountain Drive and Lick Skillet Road.

At approximately 2:47 p.m., a citizen reported seeing a naked man flagging down vehicles on Lick Skillet Road.

The man was identified as the escaped inmate and was taken into custody without further incident.

