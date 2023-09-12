Georgia drivers looking forward to relief at the pump after Gov. Kemp suspends gas tax

ATLANTA — Georgians can expect to pay less at the pump after Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that he’s signed off on an executive order that suspends the gas tax.

The order, which will go into effect at midnight, is expedited to remain in place through October 12.

Kemp declared a state of emergency, citing inflation and high prices.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

AAA reports the average cost of a gallon of gas in Georgia is $3.57, which is below the national average of $3.84.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spent the day in Cobb County, where he spoke with drivers who voiced their concerns over the high prices.

“I honestly try to just not think about it too much,” Shelly Lopez said. “You gotta get gas . You gotta work.”

State officials say it could be several days before drivers see lower prices reflected at the pump.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect in deadly Gwinnett County road rage shooting remains in jail

©2023 Cox Media Group