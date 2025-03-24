GBI arrests man in sexual exploitation of children after online activity

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they arrested a man after an online investigation showed he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Officials say 47-year-old Jose Angel Hinojosa Huerta of Coffee County was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI said in September 2024, their Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Huerta after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about questionable online activity.

The activity? Huerta reportedly was in possession of and was distributing child sexual abuse material.

Huerta was subsequently arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org.

