GA woman sentenced to prison after attacking nurses at military hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been sentenced to federal prison for attacking medical professionals at Fort Stewart.

Christie F. Oxendine, 35, of Hinesville, Georgia, was sentenced to 16 months in prison after being found guilty of obstructing and hindering emergency professionals.

According to evidence presented at her trial, Oxendine brought her daughter to the Winn Army Community Hospital at Fort Steward for treatment.

Though she had no medical training, she demanded that the medical staff perform specific procedures that were not medically recommended, and potentially dangerous for her child.

Oxendine became verbally and physically abusive when staff members tried to continue treatment.

She then unhooked her daughter from medical equipment and began forcibly removing her from the hospital.

As staff members tried to stop her from exiting, she shoved one pregnant nurse and pushed another into a wall while yelling at them and using profanity.

Military police officers later removed her daughter from Oxendine’s vehicle for continued treatment and Oxendine was banned from the hospital.

She was convicted in a two-day trial in April on all counts.

A booking photo is unavailable because Oxendine faced federal charges. Booking photos are not taken in the federal system.

