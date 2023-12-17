Ga. superintendent contract extended through 2026, district officials confirm

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County Superintendent Glenn White’s tenure will continue after the Floyd County Board of Education voted to extend his contract through Oct. 2026.

“We are pleased to inform you all about the contract extension of Dr. Glenn White,” Dr. Melinda Strickland told Channel 2 Action News. “Over the past year, he has successfully achieved all the goals he set for himself and the Floyd County School system.”

White has had an effect on graduation rate and has been fiscally responsible with district finances and facilities.

“The test scores of the system have been outstanding, and our graduation rate exceeded 95%. Our budget is currently in its best state ever, and numerous opportunities have been implemented to foster the growth of our students and teachers. Dr. White is a dedicated individual who prioritizes the well-being of students and teachers in every decision he makes. He genuinely cares about the people, staff, students, and communities associated with Floyd County Schools.”

