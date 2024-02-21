Ga. middle school student arrested after texting threats he says were ‘a joke’

A Georgia middle school student was arrested after admitting to sending threatening text messages to another student.

On Monday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the text messages sent to a student at Gray Station Middle School in Gray, Georgia.

The messages were sent to the student from an unknown number.

An investigator was able to narrow down the address from where the messages originated.

The investigator and a school resource officer visited the home and spoke with a student and his mother where the student admitted to sending the messages.

He claimed the threats were a joke.

According to the sheriff’s office, they determined that the student did not have the intention or the means to carry out the threat, but said that the threats still managed to disrupt the school’s daily operations.

The student was arrested and booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

“These ‘jokes’ are becoming more and more frequent; however, our office will continue to treat any threat as credible and will fully investigate,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said the threats came after investigators spoke with groups at the middle school earlier this month about appropriate online behavior and the consequences of inappropriate behavior.

