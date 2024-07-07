GA man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting at officers who were trying to arrest him

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man with a history of committing violent crimes has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for shooting at federal and local law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him on felony warrants during an hours-long stand-off at a home in Warner Robins.

Renaldo Smith, 33, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Smith previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

“Renaldo Smith put the lives of many people at risk when he opened fire on law enforcement officers attempting to take him safely into custody,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “These highly trained officers are to be commended for their display of bravery in the line of duty and for safely bringing the defendant into custody.”

There is no parole in the federal system.

