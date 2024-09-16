GA man sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found in possession of child pornography

BUCHANAN, Ga. — A Buchanan man will spend the next 20 years in prison after an investigation found he was in possession of child pornography.

Robert Scott Sims, 71, was arrested following a Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip.

The tip, officials say alerted them to a Dropbox account containing nearly 7,000 images of confirmed child pornography.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After receiving the tip, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office deputies secured a warrant for Sims home and computers. A forensic analysis by the Carrollton Police Department found over one million suspected images of child pornography.

Sims was eventually indicted by a Haralson County grand jury on 38 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

On Friday, Sims pled guilty to 37 counts of child exploitation.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This is the largest child pornography case the Tallapoosa Circuit has ever seen,” Chief Assistant D. A. Jaeson Smith. “If we were to line these children shoulder to shoulder, we would have over 190 miles of children who were abused and filmed. Though most of the photos and videos originate from foreign counties, the number of images Mr. Sims possessed is equivalent to one third of every ten year old in the United States. We are grateful to Judge Roper for his sentence and hope that it sends a message to those who prey on our weakest victims.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group