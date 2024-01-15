Ga. man kicked in glass door of convenience store to steal money, deputies say

Banks County deputies arrested a man they say broke into a convenience store and stole money.

On Dec. 24, 2022, deputies responded to a robbery at the Homer Golden Pantry.

Deputies discovered that the suspect kicked in the glass front door of the convenience store and stole money from the cash register.

He then quickly ran away.

Investigators were able to use evidence left at the scene to identify Jarrid Diontae Carter, 38, of Baldwin as the suspect.

Carter was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 4 by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.

