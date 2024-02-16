Ga. man arrested for child molestation of a 13-year-old girl, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glynn County man has been arrested after police say he lured a 13-year-old girl into a bedroom and began to touch her inappropriately.

Glynn County Police received a report on Feb. 9 from the mother of a 13-year-old girl which said the child went to a neighbor’s home to get a blanket for her grandmother.

When she went inside of the home, the child told police Donathan Cox was inside and invited her into a dark bedroom.

The child followed Cox in the room and said he pushed her down on the bed and began touching her inappropriately. The child told Cox to stop, but he didn’t until her younger sister walked into the room.

Cox left the room and the house shortly after.

The two girls went back to their house and informed their grandmother and mother about what occurred. Police initiated an investigation and subsequently arrested Cox on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Cox is charged with child molestation and aggravated child molestation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and any person with additional knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, non-emergency at (912) 554-3645, or may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

