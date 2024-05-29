GA man accused of forcing 2 girls to drink alcohol until they became sick

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 32-year-old man in a child abuse investigation.

On May 6, Montezuma Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office contacted the GBI to investigate a child abuse case.

According to the GBI, Edvardo P. Johnson, 32, of Oglethorpe in Macon County, forced two underage girls to drink alcohol until they became sick.

The girls told their parents what happened which led to a forensic interview.

The girls’ ages and identities were not released.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Sumter County Jail.

He’s charged with two counts of cruelty to children, two counts of reckless conduct and two counts of furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

The investigation is ongoing.

