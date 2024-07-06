GA house catches on fire after being hit by lightning strike on roof

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Officials in Walker County are investigating a house fire they say was caused by a lightning strike.

On Friday, Walker County dispatchers received a call just after 1 p.m. of a structure fire at 14 Rayleigh Drive.

The homeowner, officials say went outside after hearing a lightning strike outside of his home.

When he looked up, he noticed smoke coming from the attic area, leading him to call 911.

Firefighters arrived and found visible flames coming from the home. In their attempt to quell the fire, they ventilated the roof to keep the fire from spreading beyond the attic.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the blaze under control, officials said.

No one was injured, however, the house suffered fire damage to the attic and water damage to other areas.

