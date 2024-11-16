GA father found in possession of pornographic material. The material? His children.

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Rossville man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of sexually exploiting a child, one count of soliciting another to commit child molestation, and one count of soliciting another to sexually exploit a child.
The children he is accused of sexually exploiting? His intellectually disabled children.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Jarred Hosch, 41, was out on probation for aggravated assault created a pornographic image of his intellectually disabled children during a guilty-plea evidence hearing.
GBI officials searched Hosch’s phones and found a number of child sexual abuse materials and several “obscene” chat logs. He even “fantasized about confining a young girl to his basement for the purpose of raping and torturing her.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man shot after getting into argument with people selling water on I-20 ramp
- Video shows moments GA mother arrested for letting son walk to store by himself
- GBI identifies a dozen bodies found decomposing inside Georgia funeral home
Hosch was sentenced to the maximum 66 years in prison with the first 60 to be served in confinement.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group