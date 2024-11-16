GA father found in possession of pornographic material. The material? His children.

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Rossville man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of sexually exploiting a child, one count of soliciting another to commit child molestation, and one count of soliciting another to sexually exploit a child.

The children he is accused of sexually exploiting? His intellectually disabled children.

Jarred Hosch, 41, was out on probation for aggravated assault created a pornographic image of his intellectually disabled children during a guilty-plea evidence hearing.

GBI officials searched Hosch’s phones and found a number of child sexual abuse materials and several “obscene” chat logs. He even “fantasized about confining a young girl to his basement for the purpose of raping and torturing her.”

Hosch was sentenced to the maximum 66 years in prison with the first 60 to be served in confinement.

