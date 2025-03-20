GA elementary substitute teacher charged with public intoxication

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A substitute teacher was arrested Wednesday after deputies said the employee was drunk on school property.

North Hart Elementary Principal Christina Weir contacted the Hart County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer after she said the substitute teacher was displaying ‘atypical’ behavior.

The SRO began investigating and called for more help. The sheriff’s office said after a thorough investigation, the substitute teacher was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

The teacher’s age and identity were not released.

“The safety of Hart County students and staff remains our top priority, and we commend the quick response of School Staff and the SRO in handling the situation. We continue to work closely with school officials to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for everyone,” the sheriff’s office said.

