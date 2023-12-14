Ga. deputies say burglars targeting people who don’t speak English as their first language

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. — The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about home invasions and burglaries targeting people who may not speak English as their first language.

The sheriff’s office says the burglars are particularly targeting churches and people of color.

They ask that if you have neighbors who may not speak English very well, to please let them know so they can provide extra patrols in those neighborhoods.

They also encourage citizens to be vigilant of suspicious activities, lock doors and windows, and install security cameras (preferably those that will upload video to a cloud).

