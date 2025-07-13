Georgia

Forsyth woman found with meth, pills during traffic stop, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Angela Woodward Forsyth woman found with meth, pills during traffic stop, deputies say (White County Sheriff's Office)
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 50-year-old driver was arrested after White County deputies said they confiscated illegal drugs during a traffic stop.

On June 4, White County deputies were patrolling the area of Highway 254 near Westmoreland Road when they pulled over a Ford Ranger.

Deputies said during the traffic stop, they searched the car and found 90 Oxycodone pills, 60 Diazepam pills, and seven and a half grams of methamphetamine.

The driver, identified as Angela Woodward, 50, of Cumming, Ga., was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of Oxycodone with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of Diazepam with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug-related objects

She was taken to the White County Jail.

