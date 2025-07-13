Forsyth woman found with meth, pills during traffic stop, deputies say

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 50-year-old driver was arrested after White County deputies said they confiscated illegal drugs during a traffic stop.
On June 4, White County deputies were patrolling the area of Highway 254 near Westmoreland Road when they pulled over a Ford Ranger.
Deputies said during the traffic stop, they searched the car and found 90 Oxycodone pills, 60 Diazepam pills, and seven and a half grams of methamphetamine.
The driver, identified as Angela Woodward, 50, of Cumming, Ga., was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of Oxycodone with the intent to distribute
- Possession of Diazepam with the intent to distribute
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug-related objects
She was taken to the White County Jail.
