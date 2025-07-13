Forsyth woman found with meth, pills during traffic stop, deputies say

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 50-year-old driver was arrested after White County deputies said they confiscated illegal drugs during a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 4, White County deputies were patrolling the area of Highway 254 near Westmoreland Road when they pulled over a Ford Ranger.

Deputies said during the traffic stop, they searched the car and found 90 Oxycodone pills, 60 Diazepam pills, and seven and a half grams of methamphetamine.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver, identified as Angela Woodward, 50, of Cumming, Ga., was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Oxycodone with the intent to distribute

Possession of Diazepam with the intent to distribute

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug-related objects

She was taken to the White County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group