Floyd County woman arrested after deputies find Fentanyl, pounds of Marijuana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on charges involving drugs.

FCSO said Amy Louise Bishop was found with more than 11 pounds of marijuana when they searched her home.

Deputies said she also had digital scales and substances that they believed to be Fentanyl.

FCSO charged Bishop with:

Trafficking marijuana

Possession of marijuana with intent

Possession of marijuana

