Floyd County man arrested after threatening to kill sister, police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County man was arrested after police say he threatened a family member’s life during an argument.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, a Floyd County police officer responded to a report of a domestic issue at a home at around 9:20 a.m.

When the officer arrived, he saw a man running away from the home.

The officer spoke with a woman who said the man, later identified as Michael Griffin, 24, left because he was scared.

Another woman arrived and said Griffin was her brother, and that she was in fear for her safety after Griffin threatened to kill her during an argument the previous night.

She said Griffin also threatened to break the windows in her vehicle and was yelling at everyone in the home during the argument.

A man there at the scene who witnessed the argument and the threats corroborated the information she told the officer.

The officer searched the area but was unable to find Griffin at that time.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, a different officer was patrolling in the area of Lewis Road and saw a man matching Griffin’s description standing outside of a parked vehicle.

Officers stopped Griffin, confirmed his identity, and arrested him.

Griffin was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

He is charged with simple assault (family violence) and making a terroristic threat.

