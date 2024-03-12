Florida couple arrested with suspected crack cocaine during traffic stop south of Atlanta

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested during a traffic stop in Monroe County after deputies found several bags of suspected crack cocaine.

On Thursday, March 7 at around 8:25 p.m., deputies pulled over a car for a traffic stop and when they made contact with the occupants, deputies saw a small bag of marijuana.

The driver and passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle and the deputies searched it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A vacuum-sealed bag was found stowed under the driver’s seat.

The bag contained what appeared to be a half pound of crack cocaine.

Also found between the front seat and center console were two small bags of suspected crack cocaine.

Deputies arrested Danny Waye and Felicia Brown, both of Jacksonville, Florida.

Waye and Brown were charged with trafficking cocaine.

Brown was also charged with driving on a suspended license.

A 13-year-old child was also in the vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

The child was taken to the sheriff’s office so she could be picked up by her mother.

Waye and Brown are being held at the Monroe County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘They're committed’: Kemp says Rivian’s long-term plans still includes GA plant Rivian announced it was delaying construction after its annual financial reports showed a $5.4 billion net loss over the year.

©2023 Cox Media Group