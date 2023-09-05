Father and son rescue woman from burning car during trip to Atlanta

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. — A McDuffie County man and his son rescued a woman from a fiery car crash over the weekend.

Antonio Jackson and his son Devin were returning from a trip to Atlanta to see the Georgia Tech football game when they came upon the crash on Interstate 85.

The father and son duo got out of their truck and approached the burning car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say it appeared that other people had given up rescue efforts due to the fire.

But they were able to open the car door and pull a woman out through a window.

“It was a lady screaming for help, knocking on the windows while the car was on fire and it exploded. I just looked at my son and I said it ain’t too late,” Antonio Jackson told WJBF.

Devin told WJBF, “I had an adrenalin rush. I couldn’t really feel anything and the only thing I could think about is dude you bench press 400 pounds. Pull this lady out of the window.”

The men helped first responders get the woman into an ambulance.

Both men credit their faith for their actions.

Antonio told WJBF that his parents taking him to church every Sunday instilled the desire in him to want to do right.

“Anything that you do, just make sure that it comes out with a constructive result,” Antonio Jackson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

3 of 5 teens killed in I-85 crash attended same high school, police sayo

©2023 Cox Media Group