Earth Day 2025 theme focuses on renewable energy

ATLANTA — Today is Earth Day. This year’s theme is “Our power, our planet,” calling for everyone to unite around renewable energy.

All day long, the 450-foot-high sign at the top of the Georgia’s Own Credit Union building in downtown Atlanta will celebrate Earth Day.

Volunteers from Georgia’s Own will be partnering with Trees Atlanta to beautify Freedom Park Trail.

The credit union is also donating $1,000 to Trees Atlanta to support their year-round efforts to keep Atlanta beautiful.

