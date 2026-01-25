Drunken driver was driving without lights watching a YouTube video in the rain, sheriff’s office say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Bibb County arrested a driver they accused of breaking multiple rules of the road at the same time.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said their H.E.A.T. Unit Deputy Dalton Palmer arrested an intoxicated driver without headlights or taillights.

He was also watching a YouTube video while driving downtown in the rain, according to the report.

Palmer stopped the Honda Odyssey on Second Street traffic stop on a Honda Odyssey and took the man into custody on charges including driving under the influence.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The Honda was towed from the scene.

