Dawson County inmate sought after walking away from work detail

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Dawson County are trying to find a man who they say walked away during a work detail.
Jeremy Pruitt-Akins, 29, was in in custody on a work release Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said Pruit-Akins did not return to the Dawson County Detention Center at the end of his shift.
The sheriff’s office said he might be heading to Colorado by bus, but authorities aren’t sure if he went to the Gainesville or Atlanta bus station.
Officials believe he might be with Lea Marie Nichole Propst, 27.
According to the sheriff’s office Pruitt-Akins has no pending charges, but there is an active escape warrant out against him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Dawson sheriff’s office at 706-344-3636.
