Cheaper gas prices than last year means more drivers over Thanksgiving holiday around Georgia and US

ATLANTA — More than a million Georgia drivers are expected to hit the roads on the day before Thanksgiving as cheaper gas prices may be fueling an increase in holiday travel this year.

According to AAA, 1.5 million drivers will be on Georgia roads and interstates this year.

That’s a two percent increase from last year and the most people expected to travel on the road since 2019.

Gas prices remain at lower levels than they were during last year’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Regular gasoline currently costs around $2.80 per gallon in Georgia, compared to $3.06 per gallon in Georgia last year, according to AAA.

“This is the busiest driving day of the year,” Montrae Waiters, a AAA spokesperson told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

With more people behind the wheel this year, experts say it’s more important to avoid distractions while driving.

“Make sure that you’re not driving distracted,” Waiters said. “If you see a stranded car or vehicle on the side of the road, make sure that you obey George’s Move Over Law.”

