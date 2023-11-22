Cheaper gas prices than last year means more drivers over Thanksgiving holiday around Georgia and US

ATLANTA — More than a million Georgia drivers are expected to hit the roads on the day before Thanksgiving as cheaper gas prices may be fueling an increase in holiday travel this year.
According to AAA, 1.5 million drivers will be on Georgia roads and interstates this year.
That’s a two percent increase from last year and the most people expected to travel on the road since 2019.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Gas prices remain at lower levels than they were during last year’s Thanksgiving holiday.
Regular gasoline currently costs around $2.80 per gallon in Georgia, compared to $3.06 per gallon in Georgia last year, according to AAA.
“This is the busiest driving day of the year,” Montrae Waiters, a AAA spokesperson told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman angry in Cobb Starbucks line smashes other customer’s window out with a gun, police say
- Gainesville pitcher in a coma after being hit with baseball bat during practice, officials say
- Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu killed 23-year-old in self-defense, prosecutors say
With more people behind the wheel this year, experts say it’s more important to avoid distractions while driving.
“Make sure that you’re not driving distracted,” Waiters said. “If you see a stranded car or vehicle on the side of the road, make sure that you obey George’s Move Over Law.”
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group