Bulk recycling event held today in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A bulk recycling event will be held today in Sandy Springs.
The one-day-only event is a chance to recycle bulky household items the proper way.
The “Beyond the Bin” event required pre-registration, and that pre-registration has been closed.
There will be no on-site signups.
The cost to participate is $20 per car, plus $15 per item with freon.
They will be accepting appliances, furniture, bikes, tools, grills, and more.
They are not accepting any contractor trash - personal items only.
It happens at the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Activities Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
