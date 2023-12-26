Boater in distress rescued by deputy in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A boater who lost power on his small boat was rescued by a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy late Christmas Eve.
After the boater lost power, he managed to tie up the boat under a bridge to keep it from floating further down the river.
Fortunately, a deputy spotted the man and his dog as temperatures started to drop.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The marine unit got them safely back to the boat ramp where they could warm up.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia congresswoman says she was ‘SWATTED’ on Christmas
- DeKalb County family remembers loved one killed before Christmas
- Cumming police, Forsyth County firefighters continue lighthearted pranks against each other
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group