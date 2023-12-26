Boater in distress rescued by deputy in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A boater who lost power on his small boat was rescued by a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy late Christmas Eve.

After the boater lost power, he managed to tie up the boat under a bridge to keep it from floating further down the river.

Fortunately, a deputy spotted the man and his dog as temperatures started to drop.

The marine unit got them safely back to the boat ramp where they could warm up.

