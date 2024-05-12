Bipartisan law passed to protect children from online exploitation sponsored by GA Senator

GEORGIA — A bipartisan bill to protect children from online exploitation has been signed into law.

The bill law, which was sponsored by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), will toughen penalties on websites and social media companies that fail to report crimes against children.

The REPORT Act will, for the first time, require websites and social media platforms to report crimes involving federal trafficking and enticement of children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The law will increase fines for companies that knowingly and willfully fail to report child sex abuse material on their site.

It also requires that evidence is preserved for a longer period of time, giving law enforcement more time to investigate and prosecute crimes.

“My bipartisan law with Senator Blackburn will ensure tech companies are held accountable to report and remove child sex abuse material and to strengthen protection for kids online,” said Sen. Ossoff. “At a time of such division in Congress, we successfully brought Republicans and Democrats together to protect kids on the internet, and now our bill is law.”

“Children are increasingly looking at screens, and the reality is that this leaves more innocent kids at risk of online exploitation,” said Senator Blackburn. “Under this new law, Big Tech will now be required to report trafficking, grooming or enticement of children found on their sites to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline. I’m honored to champion this bipartisan solution alongside Senator Ossoff and Representative Laurel Lee to protect vulnerable children and hold perpetrators of these heinous crimes accountable. I also appreciate the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s unwavering partnership to get this across the finish line.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Why neighbors say metro 911 system is taking too long

©2023 Cox Media Group