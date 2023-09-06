Augusta football program dedicates season to player who drowned

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Football teammates of a 16-year-old boy who drowned Monday at a lake near Augusta are mourning his death.

Se’Vonn Small drowned while swimming with family members at Clarks Hill Lake near Pointes West Army Resort.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Small was playing a game of “who could hold their breath the longest” when he did not resurface.

His body was recovered by divers later that afternoon.

Small played football at the Academy of Richmond County in Augusta.

On Tuesday, the school’s football program posted a tribute to Small on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Yesterday, we lost our very own Se’Vonn Small. We are heartbroken about this, but we will continue to work even harder and honor Se’Vonn in everything we do. This season is dedicated to Se’Vonn, and we are using the hashtag #SeVonnStrong,” the statement read. “But it’s more than a hashtag: it’s a reminder than Se’Vonn is watching over us. Se’Vonn’s locker will remain his & his number as well. We ask that you would use this logo in honor of him.”

The post included a round logo of “43″, Small’s jersey number.

Several of Small’s teammates updated their profile photo to the 43 logo posted by the football program.

