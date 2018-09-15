Athens police chief forced out: 'Wasn't a good fit'

ATHENS, Ga. - There's an interim leader of the Athens-Clarke County police after Chief Scott Freeman resigned at the request of the county manager.
County Manager Blaine Williams named police Capt. Mike Hunsinger to lead the force while the county looks for a new police chief.
The manager said he asked Freeman to resign or be fired.
Freeman lists his departure as an "involuntary resignation" because that makes him eligible for severance pay.
Williams says he's been concerned for months that officers are leaving because of discontent with Freeman.
The department is 29 officers short of its full complement of 225.
Mayor Nancy Denson said Freeman "wasn't a good fit" for Athens.
The department has seen two controversies this summer over videos showing police conduct.
