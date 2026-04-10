‘Armed and suicidal’ Georgia man dies in SWAT standoff, officials say

LAVONIA, Ga. — A Lavonia man described as “armed and suicidal” died after barricading himself in his home April 9, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said.

Officials said attempts to subdue the man with less-lethal options failed.

Alan Chandler, 30, had earlier attacked a city employee with a pipe, authorities said.

With officers with the Lavonia Police Department tried to arrest him, he wouldn’t cooperate and was seen to have a gun in his waistband outside his home.

Police said they negotiated with Chandler for an hour before trying to use a Taser to subdue him. The Taser wasn’t successful.

Chandler went into his home and was heard loading weapons by officers.

Lavonia PD requested the help of the State of Georgia SWAT. When SWAT arrived, Chandler started shooting at them, Georgia State Patrol said.

SWAT fired chemical agents into the home to try to get Chandler to leave. He fired at the team as they were deploying the chemicals, and when he got out of the home, he was shooting at the SWAT and other officers.

Officers responded by firing at Chandler, hitting him. Despite medical assistance, he died of his injuries.

Per protocol, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified and are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

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