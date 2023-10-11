61-year-old man wanted ‘to eat well,’ so he tried stealing crab legs from Ga. Walmart, sheriff says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A trip to the grocery store ended with a man being arrested for allegedly attempting to steal crab legs.
Around 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 5, Columbia County deputies were called to the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway in regard to possible shoplifting.
Deputies were met with a loss prevention officer who told deputies she had seen Jorge Reina, 61, attempting to steal crab legs.
She stated that Reina reportedly walked past the detectors on the home pharmacy side trying to leave with the crab legs. That is when she confronted Reina and took him into the loss prevention office.
According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies spoke to Reina, he told them “he was hungry and wanted to eat well.”
He was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.
The crab legs were worth $40.
