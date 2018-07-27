5 sea turtles released after discovery in Georgia hotel trash can

The Savannah Morning News reports the loggerhead hatchlings were freed early Wednesday on the beach at Tybee Island.
See video of the rare baby turtles on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
A hotel housekeeper on the island discovered six live loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings in a waste basket on Tuesday. State wildlife biologist Mark Dodd suspects someone picked up the animals after they hatched.
One of the animals remains at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, which can raise the turtle until age 2.
Loggerheads are classified as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, and even touching one can result in a fine. Police and wildlife officials are investigating how the animals got to the hotel.
