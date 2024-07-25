3-year-old rescued after man hides under bed inside GA home during standoff

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — A 44-year-old man was arrested following a standoff Tuesday afternoon in Burke County.

At 12:34 p.m., Burke County dispatch received a report about a suspicious vehicle in a wooded area on Kilpatrick Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a red Ford F-150, which authorities identified as a truck connected to Kenneth Shelton, 44. The sheriff’s office said Shelton has active warrants and had previously run away from deputies earlier this week.

The investigation led Burke officials to a home nearby on Kilpatrick Road, where Shelton’s girlfriend told deputies Shelton and their 3-year-old child were staying.

Deputies tried to contact Shelton at the front door, but he refused to cooperate and left.

The sheriff’s office said deputies tried several times to negotiate with Shelton, but he refused to come out or let the child leave.

Burke County authorities were able to get inside the home and safely removed the child from a hallway. The child was returned to his mother at the scene.

As deputies walked room to room, they found Shelton in a fetal position underneath a bed at the back of the house.

He was arrested and taken to the Burke County Detention Center.

Shelton is being held on charges including cruelty to children, felony probation violations, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

