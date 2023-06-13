3 injured in shooting at ‘very large’ party in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that injured three people.

On Sunday, June 11, at around 12:19 am, 911 dispatchers began receiving multiple calls about shots being heard near 1086 Cannonville Road along with reports of people being shot.

When deputies arrived they saw a number of people driving away from the area.

During their investigation, investigators recovered shell casings of various calibers and discovered vehicles with bullet damage.

Deputies learned that three people arrived at Well Star West Georgia Emergency Department with gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that a very large group of people met on Cannonville Road for some type of party and during the event, multiple shots were fired striking the victims.

Each of the three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are unable to determine who the shooters were or their motives.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

