3 arrested in ‘Operation Out of the Shadows’ child exploitation sting in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been arrested as part of a multi-day operation geared toward child exploitation, the Floyd County Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Investigators executed “Operation Out of the Shadows” where they arrested and charged multiple people with Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators arrested Kody Skyler Hillegeist, Matthew Wayne Cronan and Charles William Boyd. The arrestees, ranging in age from 22 to 28, were found to be uploading and possessing child sexual abuse material, law enforcement officials said.

Officials said the operation produced a total of five search warrants, 33 contacts and an extensive amount of data examined.

During their investigation, police noticed the suspects possessed visual media depicting a minor or a portion of a minor’s body engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation was coordinated by the Floyd County Police Criminal Investigative Division, United States Secret Service, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

RAW VIDEO: Crews battle fire at Buckhead mansion

©2023 Cox Media Group