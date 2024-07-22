22-year-old accused of sending sexually explicit photos to 7-year-old GA girl using video chat app

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Virginia man was arrested after police said he sent sexually explicit photos to a Georgia girl.

On June 21, a citizen reported to Valdosta officers that she discovered inappropriate content on her 7-year-old niece’s phone. The woman also told police that she noticed a man sent sexually explicit pictures to her niece’s phone, as well as the 7-year-old sending photos to the man.

When authorities questioned the child, she had met the man, later identified as Kyle Flores, 22, of Springfield, VA through an app called Monkey Cool.

According to the app’s website, it’s a live one-on-one video chat that connects people locally and worldwide.

Valdosta detectives got arrest warrants for Flores that include obscene internet contact with a child, sexually explicit conduct of a minor, child molestation and furnishing obscene material to a minor.

After VPD obtained the warrants, they contacted Fairfax County Virginia police, who conducted a search warrant, and arrested Flores. He is currently being held in Fairfax County Adult Detention Center with no bond awaiting extradition to Lowndes County.

“This was outstanding teamwork by numerous agencies to get this sexual predator into custody. If your children have smartphones, please pay attention to the apps that they have on their phones. If you see the Monkey Cool app, know that it is being used by sexual predators to find child victims and you need to contact law enforcement. Keep monitoring your children’s phones and know what apps they have access to,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Anyone with information on this case or any other cases, is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online.

