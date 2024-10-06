2 suspects wanted in SC leads Georgia deputies on chase

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Two men who led Georgia deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle were also wanted in another state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wednesday morning, Jones County deputies were alerted about a stolen vehicle on Highway 29 coming from Baldwin County.

Jones County Dep. Morris found the vehicle and tried to stop it. The driver, identified as Travis Lamar Harrisson, later turned into the Canes Crossing neighborhood on Chapman Road and ran into a dead end.

Harrisson ran into the woods, while deputies arrested the passenger, identified as Devon Carl Huguenin

Dep. Ribeiro and K9 Jones began to track Harrisson into the woods while Dep. Morris used her drone to help with the search.

Harrisson was found in the woods and arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

The pair will face several charges in Jones County, including fleeing or attempting to elude, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of firearms during the commission of a felony.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were wanted out of South Carolina. No other details regarding their warrants in South Carolina were released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man gets Atlanta police officer's attention with marijuana smell, ends up arrested for murder

©2024 Cox Media Group