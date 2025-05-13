2, including metro Atlanta teen, arrested during weekend contraband sweep

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — It was a busy Mother’s Day weekend for one Georgia sheriff’s office and the Department of Corrections after suspects tried to sneak contraband into a prison.

On Sunday, around 7 a.m., Washington County deputies were notified about a man running through a field near Washington State Prison.

Deputies said the man was carrying several large bags.

A K-9 later found the suspect, identified as Alonzo Holiday, 39, of Augusta, hiding in nearby woods.

The sheriff’s office said Holiday was carrying the following items:

7 pounds of marijuana

309 grams of ecstasy

29 pounds of tobacco

37 cell phones

Other assorted items banned inside prisons

Holiday is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking ecstasy, four counts of items prohibited by inmates, crossing guard lines, trading with inmates, and criminal trespass.

Then, later Sunday night around 11 p.m., deputies were notified of a man near Washington State Prison carrying a large backpack.

K9 Kenai tracked and found the suspect, identified as Jaden Nelson, 18, of South Fulton.

Deputies said they found the following inside the backpack:

13.5 grams of methamphetamine

122 grams of ecstasy

60 Xanax bars

A pound of marijuana

Other assorted items banned inside prisons

Nelson was arrested and charged with the following:

Five counts of items prohibited by the warden

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs

Trafficking ecstasy

Crossing Guard Lines with Prohibited Items

Trading with Inmates

Criminal Trespass

"Great work by all involved in getting this dangerous contraband off the streets and out of our correctional facilities‚" Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

