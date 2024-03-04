2 arrested with meth and ‘trafficking amount’ of fentanyl in North Georgia

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested two people and seized drugs from a home in Walker County last week.
On Monday, Feb. 26, agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 10 Reece Street in Rossville near the border of Georgia and Tennessee.
Inside the home were Katelyn Christina Cox, 32, and Sean William King, 33.
Agents seized what they call a “trafficking amount” of fentanyl as well as methamphetamine and several methadone pills.
Both Cox and King were charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule II drug.
King also had a warrant through Catoosa County for failure to appear.
