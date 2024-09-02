18-year-old charged with aggravated assault after argument led to gunfire in west GA

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who shot his victim after an argument and left the scene.

Deputies say on Aug. 17 just after midnight, they responded to a home in the 7700 block of West Point Road for a person shot call.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, along with several other individuals on scene.

Over the course of the investigation, deputies learned an argument ensued with multiple people at the home, which then escalated into a fight.

Deputies say 18-year-old William Wall shot 41-year-old Nicholas Whaley and left the scene. Whaley was taken to the hospital where he is currently still receiving care for his injuries.

Wall is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

